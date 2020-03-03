Whitman College announced the hiring of Michelle Voiland as the next head coach of the Blues women's soccer program.
"We are very excited to welcome Michelle to the Whitman College family," said Whitman athletic director Kim Chandler. "She rose to the top of a strong candidate pool and her impressive success as a player and coach differentiated her throughout the process. Her passion to work with focused and committed student-athletes, along with her strong knowledge and passion for soccer, provides her with the right values and experiences to build a championship program at Whitman on and off the pitch."
"It is an absolute honor to be named as the next head women's soccer coach at Whitman College," Voiland said. "I would like to thank athletic director Kim Chandler, President Murray and the search committee for giving me this amazing opportunity. Everyone I met on campus was incredible and I am beyond excited to join such a fantastic team.
"Whitman College is an outstanding academic institution and I am looking forward to building the soccer program within this wonderful community. Go Blues!"
Voiland brings a wealth of experience to the position, largely from her 11 seasons at Division I Oregon State as both associate head coach and interim head coach from 2008-2018.
During her time with the Beavers, the team was ranked nationally with numerous wins over Top 20 programs.
Voiland played an integral part in rebuilding the OSU program and with the most successful runs in program history.
The 2010 OSU season was a historic one. Ranked as high as 13th nationally, the Beavers finished 17-4-1 and set a school record with 14 shutout wins on their way to advancing to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
A goalkeeper during her playing career, Voiland played eight seasons for FC Saarbruecken of the German Bundesliga.
This followed up four years as a keeper with the Southern California Blues.
Her time professionally came after a successful four-year career at the University of Portland. She graduated as the Pilots' all-time leader in saves after being named All-Conference First Team all four seasons as a keeper.
"She will have strong support from the college just as our other programs have," added Chandler, "to grow and build the women's soccer program and I have the utmost confidence that she will be successful. I look forward to Michelle's good work within our women's soccer program, our department and our campus community."