BELTON, Texas — Whitman College's Andrew Vickers led all scorers here with 31 points for the second day in a row, but the Blues lost both times here in men's basketball action at the Cru Holiday Classic.
On Friday, Mary Hardin-Baylor defeated Whitman 107-95.
Back at it here on Saturday, the Blues fell to LeTourneau 111-105.
Having now lost three of its last four games, Whitman (5-4 record) goes in Northwest Conference play this coming weekend.
The Blues will host Puget Sound on Friday night starting at 8 p.m., and then Pacific Lutheran the next evening at 6 p.m.
On Friday here, Vickers poured in a game-high 31 points on a solid shooting performance, but it wasn't enough to overcome a poor three-point shooting night (4-16) for the Blues as the Whitman fell 107-95 to host Mary Hardin-Baylor.
Vickers sank all 11 of his free throws and added eight rebounds for the Blues (5-3) who played their first non-exhibition game in nearly a month. Whitman shot just north of 48% from the floor for the game but couldn't overcome a sizzling 68% shooting clip in the second half from the Cru.
UMHB (8-1) saw three players score in excess of 20 points led by Logan Hicks' 30 points on 6-8 shooting from beyond the arc. Sam Moore and Casey Armour both put up 22 points with Moore adding a game-high 12 assists and Armour contributing a game-best 11 rebounds.
The Cru came out the gates firing on all cylinders. Using an 11-0 run capped by a fastbreak layup from Pat Everett, UMHB grabbed a 15-5 lead less than five minutes into the game. Brian Warinner's basket ended the run and the Blues shaved the deficit to three points off buckets from Vickers and Darne Duckett (16 pts, 5 reb).
UMHB continued to lead but Vickers scored six straight points and Weston Crump's three pointer put the Blues up 35-33 with 4:57 to play. The Cru regained the lead, going up by as many as seven points before taking a four-point lead into the break.
The game opened up in the second half as the teams combined for 118 points in the period. The Blues remained in striking distance for much of the final 20 minutes but never retook the lead in losing by double digits. A Hicks jumper put the Cru up nine points but three pointers from Vickers and Trevor Osborne shaved the lead to five points.
UMHB pushed the lead to 12 points after Moore's basket and foul. Moore converted the free throw and his team went up 75-63 with 9:50 to play. Whitman hung around and cut the deficit to six points on three occasions but never made it all the way back.
On Saturday, Vickers led five Blues players in double figures with a game-high 31 points, but it wasn't enough as the Whitman dropped its second straight game in a 111-105 loss to LeTourneau.
Vickers was lights out for the Blues (5-4) from distance, shooting a scorching 8-10 in three pointers while also grabbing seven rebounds. Robert Colton put up a double double with 18 points and a game-high 11 rebounds, and Darne Duckett added 15 rebounds, five assists and four rebounds. Whitman shot well from the floor at 46% but not enough to match Letu's 60% clip.
The Yellowjackets (7-2) saw three players score over 20 points led by Nate West who nearly delivered a triple double with 30 points, 11 rebounds and eight assists.
Whitman trailed by as many as nine points in the second half and eight points late in the game but rallied to make it a close finish. Trevor Osborne shaved the lead to four points on a three-pointer with 3:02 to play, and a late Michael Gutierrez three pointer brought the score to 106-102 with 58 seconds left. The Blues would get no closer and fall by the six-point margin.
The Blues got off to a fast start. Vickers and Nikola Trifunovic both nailed three pointers to put their team up 8-2 just over two minutes into the contest. Letu got it going, working itself back into the game and eventually taking a 16-14 lead after a Justin Moore layup.
The Yellowjackets extended the lead to 36-28 with 7:37 to play but the Blues remained competitive. Buckets from Duckett shaved the lead to two points but a late LeTourneau run pushed the lead back up. Moore's layup just inside of two minutes made it a nine-point game and LeTourneau carried a 54-47 lead into halftime.