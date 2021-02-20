Elyse Benavides delivered a match-high 10 kills to go along with nine digs but it proved not to be enough as the Whitman College women's volleyball team came up short in its season opener, a 25-20, 25-13, 15-25, 20-25 loss to Puget Sound in Northwest Conference action on Friday night.
Claire McCarthy anchored the back row for the Blues (0-1, 0-1 NWC) with a match-high 20 digs and Megan Suka and Emma Anderson each added five kills. Avery Alleman led the Loggers with nine kills at a solid .259 clip. Chloe Akiona-Bannan posted a team-high 13 digs.
The opening set was tight from the get-go. An early kill from Benavides put the Blues up 4-2 then later Megan Lange's kill pushed the advantage to three points. The Loggers (1-3, 1-3 NWC) posted three straight points to even the score but, on the heels of back-to-back Benavides aces and a Christina Boxberger kill, Whitman built the lead back up to four points. The Loggers rallied to take a 12-11 lead as the teams traded points late into the set before UPS took control. With the score knotted at 18-18, Katelyn Chekian's kill sparked a 4-0 run and the Loggers held on for the win.
Set two proved to be a different story as the Loggers broke away early for the two-set lead. Alli Reviglio drilled back-to-back kills and got in on a block to force Whitman to take an early timeout trailing 5-2. The Blues hung around but UPS managed to keep them at arm's length. Reviglio and Alleman each posted a kill then got in together on a block to lift their team to a 19-9 lead. The Loggers took care of business and secured the dominant set two victory.
Whitman did not go quietly and got off to a hot start to open set three. A Tate Cadang ace and Anderson kill helped the Blues to an early five point lead and kept the momentum going off a Sydney London kill. A pair of Jordan Holman kills kept UPS close but the Blues responded with a 6-0 run capped by another London kill. Benavides drilled a pair of kills late in the frame to seal the win and push the match to a fourth set.
The Blues battled well in their effort to push the match to a fifth set, but ultimately came up short as UPS took the match with a 25-20 set four win. Early kills from Sara Olsson and Katharine Carley put the Loggers up who kept Whitman at arms length all set.
The Blues and Loggers retake the court once more, squaring off on Saturday again at 5:00 p.m.