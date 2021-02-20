TACOMA — The Whitman College women's soccer team hoped for a notch in the win column to open the season, but came up just short in a 1-0 season-opening loss at the University of Puget Sound in Northwest Conference action, Saturday at Baker Stadium.
The lone goal came in the 53rd minute when Ava Cholakian found Radhika Webster Schultz who slotted her shot past Whitman (0-1, 0-1 NWC) keeper Hanna Lynch.
It was a strong performance for the Blues despite the loss. Fielding a new team with little preparation and a new coaching staff, Whitman battled all match but was unable to come up with the equalizer in the second half.
Lynch saw much of the play in front of her net, posting four saves while dealing with 18 Logger shots. She was removed from the game with five minutes remaining after a collision at the top of the penalty area. Emily Badgley came on and made two saves to keep the Blues in the hunt in the final minutes.
Chaylea Tome posted a clean sheet for the Loggers (3-0, 3-0 NWC) in a full 90 minutes of action in goal.
Mehrija Selava and Riley Glendinning were the most active on attack for the Blues, both posting two shots but neither on target. Cholakian peppered Lynch much of the match, posting six shots and finding Schultz for what proved to be the game winning assist.
Whitman and UPS will square off once more this weekend when the teams meet on Sunday at 11 a.m.