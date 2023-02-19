The Whitman College men's basketball team zeroed in on its final regular-season game, dominating Linfield, 79-65, on Senior Night at the Sherwood Center on Saturday, Feb. 18.
Nikola Trifunovic scored a team-high 17 points for the Blues, who are locked in as the No. 1 seed in the NWC tournament set to begin Friday at the Sherwood Center.
Walter Lum chipped in 15 points and Xzavier Lino flirted with a double double with nine points and eight rebounds.
Trey Bryant provided the offense for the Wildcats. He scored a game-high 30 points on 13-25 shooting and pulled down 10 rebounds, also a game-high.
The game featured a tale of two halves. Linfield played the Blues well in the first 20 minutes and held a one-point lead at the break.
The Blues rallied to retake the lead.
Grant Hunt hit from distance before Jander Cline converted a three-point play the old-fashioned way.
Back-to-back buckets from Bryant, however, reversed the tide and put Linfield up by seven points with just over eight minutes to play.
The Blues emerged from the locker room after halftime and outscored the Wildcats by 15 points.
Lino and Lum nailed back-to-back 3-pointers out of the gate to put Whitman up five, then each drained another as the Blues went up 48-39 just under five minutes into the second half.
Lino nailed another 3-pointer moments later to bring the lead to double digits.
Whitman never let the lead slip back under 10, with Jai Deshpande scoring two baskets late to put the lead at 18 points and ice the win.
The Blues open the Northwest Conference Tournament at 6 p.m. on Friday against fourth-seed George Fox at Sherwood Center.
