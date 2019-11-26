WHITTIER, Calif. — Makana Stone etched her name in Whitman College women's basketball lore, becoming the ninth player in program history to score 1,000 career points as she led the No. 21-ranked Blues to a 71-52 win here at Whittier on Monday night in women's basketball action.

The win kept the Blues' record perfect on the season at 5-0 with all games played away from the Sherwood Center.

Mady Burdett scored a team-high 17 points and continued her torrid three-point shooting pace, Kaelan Shamseldin added 12 points and a team-high five rebounds with Caira Young shooting 6-of-8 from the floor for 12 points.

Stone scored 12 on the evening.

Cali Cubel shouldered the load for the Poets, delivering a game-high 22 points on 8-15 shooting with Bella Robles adding eight points and six rebounds.

Whitman responded to Teani White's three pointer to open the game with 10 straight points.

Shamseldin and Burdett hit 3-pointers to highlight the early run.

Whitman closed the quarter on a 7-0 spurt to lead 21-9.

The next three quarters were relatively close but the Blues had done their damage with their 12-point lead after one period.

Burdett opened the second quarter with one of her five three pointers, then later, Shaira Young scored on a driving layup to extend the lead to 15 points with 6:43 to play.

The lead swelled to as many as 18 points on another Burdett 3-pointer as Whitman took a 37-23 lead into the break.

The lead tinkered around 20 points in the third quarter before a quick 6-0 Whittier run shaved the lead to 15 points with 3:05 to play.

Shaira Young halted the run with a layup to close the quarter, and the Poets would never get any closer the rest of the game.

Shaira Young had her fingerprints all over the game as well, adding eight points, three steals, two rebounds and an assist.

The Blues will have nearly two weeks off before traveling to Texas for road games against Concordia (Texas) and Mary-Hardin Baylor.