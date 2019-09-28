Peter Stephens followed up his own penalty kick miss for the game’s lone goal and the Whitman College men’s soccer team earned a 1-0 win over Puget Sound Saturday afternoon at the Whitman Athletic Complex.
The matchup pitted a pair of conference heavyweights with the Blues (5-4, 2-1 NWC) handing the Loggers (5-1-2, 2-1 NWC) their first conference and overall loss this season. Owen Davis-Bower for the Blues and Ethan Stern-Ellis for the Loggers each made one save but saw their fair share of action in allowing just one goal between them.
The Blues struck for the match’s lone goal with just under 20 minutes to play until halftime. Jourdan Furukawa ran on to a loose ball just inside the top of the box. Taking a touch to the outside, he was taken down to earn the Blues a penalty kick. Peter Stephens’ spot kick attempt was kick-saved in the air but Stephens jumped on the ball and headed it into the back of the net.
Both teams had chances in the second half but it was Whitman which kept the ball out of its net for Davis-Bower’s shutout. Erik Nielsen drove a free kick into the box in the opening few moments, finding the head of a wide open Sam Johnson who headed it across the goal but wide of the far post. Just moments later, Davis-Bower came up with a huge breakaway save.
The Blues return to action today against Pacific Lutheran. Kickoff at the Whitman Athletic Complex is set for 2:30 p.m.