HILLSBORO, Ore. — Tanner Filion had a great opening weekend for the Whitman College men's swimming team.
Filion won five races and led the Blues to wins over Puget Sound and Pacific Lutheran, which landed him this week's Northwest Conference Men's Swimming Student-Athlete of the Week.
Against UPS, Filion won the 200 back with a time of 1:52.43, then led a clean sweep in the top three for Whitman in the 50 free (21.22).
At PLU the following day, he won three races. The first came in the 200 free (1:43.52) with the second in the 100 free (46.84). He closed out the afternoon with a victory as the anchor leg in the 200 free relay.
The Blues next host Willamette on Friday, Nov. 19.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.