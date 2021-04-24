TACOMA — Still short-handed, the Whitman College women's tennis team retook the court and delivered an impressive 7-0 win at Pacific Lutheran the afternoon of Saturday, April 24.
Only seven matches were played with Whitman winning most of them in convincing fashion. The Blues set the tone with wins in both doubles matches. The team of Grace Carter and Irene Tsai opened with an 8-2 win at the two before Angel Le and Anastasiya Redkina assured the Blues of the lead through doubles with an 8-2 win. They topped the Lute team of Bayley Gochanour and Taylor Stokes on the No. 1 court.
The match clincher came on the No. 1 singles court. Le won her second match of the day, a 6-0, 6-3 sweep of Hannah Jeffries. The tightest contest of the afternoon came on the No. 4 court to close the match. Carter rallied to win a first-set tiebreaker before completing the sweep with a 7-6 (2), 6-2 win over Jillian Chong.
Head coach John Hein was happy with the result. "It was fun to keep growing our doubles and Grace (Carter) was huge in coming back down 5-2 in the first set for the win," Hein said.
Whitman hosts PLU next Saturday at 11 a.m.