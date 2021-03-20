McMINNVILLE, Ore. — The Whitman College women's tennis team competed in Northwest Conference action Saturday, March 20, fielding only three players and falling at Linfield 9-0.
Irene Tsai, Anastasiya Redkina and Grace Carter were the only available players for the Blues (2-2) who fell in first doubles and first, second and third singles.
Tsai and Redkina dropped their doubles match 8-2 and, with forfeits on the No. 2 and No. 3 courts, fell behind 3-0.
Both Tsai and Redkina suffered sweeps in singles play as did Grace Carter at the three.
The teams take the court once more this weekend, playing Sunday at 11:00 a.m.