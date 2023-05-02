NEWBERG, Ore. — The Whitman College women's lacrosse team had a healthy all-conference representation as seven Blues landed spots on the Northwest All-Conference women's lacrosse team announced on Tuesday afternoon, May 2.
Madeleine Sherry, Gracie Maulik and Teegan Huff all were named to the first team, with Sherry named the NWC Offensive Player of the Year.
Eliza Daigle, Erin Magnuson and Korin Wheaton were named to the second team, and Taylor Hebert garnered honorable mention honors.
Sherry tied for the league lead in both goals (55) and goals per game (4.58) during conference play, and was far and away the top performer in points per game (6.17). During the season she scored her 100th career goal.
Maulik's NWC postseason honor was her second after being named 2022 NWC Freshman of the Year. She was among the league leaders in a handful of offensive categories including a league leading 9.33 draw controls won, and goals per game (3.25) where she finished fifth.
Huff was a huge part of a stingy Whitman defense in her first year where she scooped up 29 groundballs during league action and caused nine turnovers. Wheaton aided in that strong 2023 defense and was second lowest in the league with an 8.27 goals against average.
Joining Wheaton on the second team were Daigle and Magnuson. Daigle repeated her second team selection from a season ago and Magnuson improved on her honorable mention status in 2022.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.