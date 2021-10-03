Led by Walla Walla High grad Edwin Romero’s three goals, the Whitman College men’s soccer team rebounded from Saturday’s 1-0 loss to George Fox to overwhelm Pacific, 5-0, in Northwest Conference action on Sunday, Oct. 3, at the Whitman Athletic Complex.
Colby Ramsey was perfect in goal for the Blues (7-3, 3-3 NWC) in dealing with five Boxer shots and turning away three of them.
Zach Aderinto and Luis Rojas-Celis split time in net for Pacific.
The Blues opened the scoring with a goal in the 19th minute.
Christian Gomez won possession in the center of the field and attacked the Boxer defense before playing a through ball to Oscar Harding down the left flank.
Harding delivered a perfect cross to Riley Kraft, who settled it and slotted his shot inside the far post to put Whitman up.
Romero scored his first goal when he put the Blues ahead by two with his goal just moments later.
Adam Reid lifted a ball from the left flank into the Pacific penalty area.
After a contest between Kraft and his Boxer defender, Romero found the loose ball scored on a well-struck ball to the far post.
Romero and the Blues poured it on in the second half.
Romero scored his second shortly after halftime, then capped the scoring when he netted a penalty kick in the 69th minute.
The Blues play only once next weekend when they host Whitworth on Saturday, Oct. 9 at 2:30 p.m.
Post a comment
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.