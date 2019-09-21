TACOMA — Elyse Benavides and Taylor Knight shared team-high honors each with eight kills, Emma Anderson added 12 digs, but it wasn’t enough as the Whitman College volleyball team fell in straights to Puget Sound in its Northwest Conference opener on Friday night.
Set scores were 25-18, 25-23, 25-18.
UPS (6-7 record) dominated the Blues (0-7) at the net with a 15-4 block advantage and forced Whitman to hit negative on the evening.
Set one saw Whitman get out of the gate slowly and fall behind 10-2.
The Blues finally got on track as kills from Benavides and Knight kept the set close.
Whitman cut the lead to six late in the set but it proved to be too little too late.
The Blues turned it around in set two and had a shot to even the match.
They led most of the way and built a three-point lead midway through as Megan Suka and Christina Boxberger both got in a block to give their team a 14-11 lead.
Whitman led by as many as four points but saw the home team come storming back with a 9-3 run to close the set and take a commanding lead in the match.
The Blues hung around in set three, but another late Logger run completed the sweep.
Whitman will seek its first win when it visits Pacific Lutheran on Saturday. First serve is set for 7 p.m.