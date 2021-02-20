TACOMA — Kaylie McCracken shot 10-13 from the floor for a game-high 24 points, Taylor Chambers added 15 more but it wasn't enough as the Whitman College women's basketball team suffered its first loss of the season, an 85-79 defeat at Puget Sound in Northwest Conference action on Friday night.
The game was the first in nearly three weeks for the Blues (4-1, 4-1 NWC) who shot well from the floor but were done in by an 8-21 team performance at the free throw line. The game was a rematch of sorts as the Blues topped UPS in their last meeting, a narrow win in last year's semifinal of the NWC Tournament. Korin Baker added 11 points and shared team-high honors with McCracken in grabbing seven rebounds.
Bench play proved to be one of the biggest factors as UPS finished plus-25 in bench scoring (38-13). Kennedy Brown scored a team-best 17 points off the bench and handed out seven assists with Sofia Lavinder adding 13 points and five rebounds. Samantha Swartout posted a double double with 16 points and a game-high 10 rebounds.
It was a hot start for the Blues to open the game. Chambers kicked matters off with a three pointer on her team's first possession. After Sophie Nilsson tied the game with a three pointer of her own, the Blues ran off eight unanswered points capped by a McCracken layup. The Loggers worked themselves back into the game as Brown hit from distance then got to the cup to help shave the deficit to one point by quarter's end.
Nilsson drained a three pointer to open the second quarter and give UPS its first lead. The teams traded blows from much of the quarter until a late Logger surge put UPS up five at the break. Swartout scored a pair of layups toward the end of the quarter to help her team to a 39-34 lead at halftime.
UPS returned from the locker room and took it to the Blues. Back-to-back layups from Baker cut the UPS halftime lead to three points with 6:08 to play, but an ensuing 7-2 run capped by a Lavinder layup pushed the lead back up to eight points. Lavinder's and-one layup later in the period pushed the lead to double digits as the Loggers coasted to a 14-point advantage heading to the fourth quarter.
The lead swelled to as many as 16 points in the fourth quarter but the Blues were able to make a run late in the contest. Trailing 78-62 with 4:34 to play, the Blues ran off seven straight points highlighted by a Lindsay Drango three pointer to shave the lead to single digits. Consecutive layups from Chambers and McCracken whittled the lead to five points with 53 seconds to play, but that was as close as the Blues would come.
The Blues and Loggers tussle once more on Saturday. Tipoff is set again at 5:30 p.m.