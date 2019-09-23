TACOMA — Whitman College goalkeeper Allie Seracuse did her best to keep Pacific Lutheran University off the scoreboard here Sunday in a Northwest Conference women’s soccer matchl.
Peppered with shots all game long, the Blues goalie allowed just two to find the back of the net. But that proved to be enough for the Lutes as they collected a 2-0 victory.
PLU improved to 2-0 in NWC play and 4-1-1 for the season. Whitman, which suffered a 2-0 loss here Saturday at the University of Puget Sound, now stands 0-2 in league games and 0-5 overall.
Seracuse was credited with five saves in her 90 minutes of work in the net. Ashlee Gormley, with an assist from Danielle Lisk, made it 1-0 for PLU less than a minute before the intermission, and a second Lutes goal in the 71st minute all but put the match out of Whitman’s reach.
With Whitman mounting few serious scoring opportunities, Ashton Huppert needed to make just one save in a full game of action for PLU.
The Blues will be back in action Wednesday when they take on visiting Whitworth at the Whitman College Athletic Complex. The match is slated for a 2:30 p.m. start.