TACOMA — In search of its first win of the season, the Whitman College women's soccer team came up short in a 3-0 loss at Pacific Lutheran on Sunday, Sept. 19, in Northwest Conference action.

Despite a hard-fought weekend by the Blues (0-4-1, 0-2 NWC), they left in search of their first win despite several narrow defeats.

"Today was a tough match," said head coach Michelle Voiland. "The final result doesn't reflect the effort and energy our team brought to the pitch from the start. I was happy with our overall performance and am looking forward to our next match."

Hanna Lynch earned the start in net for the Blues and allowed two first-half goals and posted two saves.

Emily Badgley played the second half and allowed the third PLU goal.

Both keepers had their hands full in dealing with 21 Lute shots.

Whitman played PLU tough for a good portion of the first half before the Lutes broke through with a goal in the 30th minute.

The Lutes put Whitman behind the eight ball just before halftime, scoring in the 43rd minute.

Whitman hung around, hoping for that one goal to get right back into the match. It wouldn't come as PLU all but sealed the win with another goal in the 79th minute.

Next up for the Blues is a midweek game at Whitworth on Wednesday.

