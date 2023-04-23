NEWBERG, Ore. — The Whitman College men's tennis team played Pacific to an epic contest in the opening round of the Northwest Conference Tournament, but came up short in a 5-4 loss to the Boxers on Saturday, April 22, afternoon.
The Blues looked to be in good shape after winning two of the three doubles matches.
After falling on the No. 1 court, the Blues earned solid wins at the 2 and 3.
Harshvardhan Chopra and Lucas Huang won 8-4 at second doubles with Charles Rush and Anton Manov topping Aidan Rooney and Kolby Murata at the 3, 8-3.
Singles play saw three tiebreakers, including the final match played on the No. 6 court.
Lucas Huang and Alejandro Raffo were victorious at the 3 and 5, respectively.
Raffo was able to rally from a set down to beat Rooney 2-6, 6-2, 7-5, as both results helped the Blues push the match to a deciding contest at sixth singles.
At the 6, Luca Viarengo won the opening set via a tiebreaker, but came up short in a 6-7 (10-5), 6-2, 7-5 loss to Benjamin Dubois as the Boxers advanced the championship match.
