TACOMA — Oscar Harding netted a golden goal in overtime, sending the Whitman College men’s soccer team to its first win of the season with a 1-0 double overtime defeat of Puget Sound in Northwest Conference action on Sunday afternoon at Baker Stadium.
Harding’s game-winner came in the 104th minute when he broke free with the ball down the left flank. Harding dribbled into the penalty area and slotted his shot inside the far post past Logger keeper Andrew Matheny.
Harding’s goal earned a weekend split for the Blues.
First-year keeper Bernie Jones played every minute in earning the shutout victory, posting a save on four UPS shots. Matheny dealt with 11 Whitman shots and was forced into two saves.
The Blues had the lion’s share of chances in the match, but couldn’t find victory before regulation time ended. They earned seven corner kicks compared to UPS’s one, but couldn’t capitalize on any of them.
Harding was active all day for Whitman, logging four shots and forcing Matheny to make one of his two saves.
Jacob Barsher was active as well out of the midfield, but unable to find the back of the net on his two strikes.
Whitman returns to action next weekend with a trip to Whitworth. The Blues and Pirates will play on Saturday and Sunday, at 1:30 p.m. both days.