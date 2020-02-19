The seventh-ranked Blues hadn't lost a home game all season. Whitworth was fighting for its playoff lives. With all that at stake, the two Northwest Conference rivals treated the Sherwood Center faithful to a dandy that ended in a 77-74 Whitman College women's basketball overtime win over Whitworth on Tuesday night.
Kaylie McCracken poured in a game-high 20 points, many coming in the post where she had her way with Pirate defenders. Makana Stone added 14 points and 12 rebounds and played much of the fourth quarter and overtime with four fouls. Mady Burdett added 13 points and six rebounds.
Megan Dorney led four Whitman (22-2 overall, 14-1 in the NWC) starters in double figures with 19 points and Courtney Gray added a team-high 10 rebounds.
It was a very even contest for much of the first quarter. Jordan Smith's three pointer broke an early tie and gave the Bucs the lead. Stone later followed up a Lily Gustafson three pointer to give Whitman a 7-5 lead with 6:17 to play. Taylor Chambers made her presence known in the final two minutes, finding McCracken on a fastbreak layup then draining a corner three to give her team a 14-11 lead through one quarter.
McCracken had her way in the paint in the second quarter, scoring seemingly at will to keep the Blues in the lead. Where Whitman was dominating down low, the Bucs had it going from distance. Back-to-back three pointers from Smith made it a one-point game, then Macey Morales hit a high-arcing shot to tie the score at 30-30 inside of three minutes to play.
Whitman entered the break with the lead and began to expand it in the third quarter. Consecutive Stone layups and later a corner three from Burdett pushed the lead to six points with 4:46 to play. The Blues found the basketball only once more the rest of the quarter but headsy and tenacious defense took them into the fourth with a 49-46 lead.
The fourth quarter and overtime featured everything you would expect from these two rivals. The teams went back and forth in the fourth quarter. Baskets from McCracken and Burdett pushed the lead to four points with 5:41 to play, but a 7-0 run inside of five minutes put the Bucs up 67-64. Whitman knocked down its free throws over the final three minutes but neither team could make a bucket as the game headed to overtime.
Whitman fell behind by a point in the extratime session after an and-one basket from Smith. The Blues rallied and, after a Gustafson layup with 42 seconds to play, led by three and held on for the thrilling win.
Ahead of the upcoming Northwest Conference Tournament, the Blues close out the regular season this Friday at Linfield. Tipoff is set for 6 p.m.
Blues 77, Pirates 74, OT
WHITWORTH (74) — Dorney 19, Smith 17, McDeid 13, Abbott 10, Brandner 6, Winder 4, Morales 3, Gray 2.
WHITMAN (77) — McCracken 20, Stone 14, Burdett 13, Gustafson 11, Chambers 8, Whitesel 5, Young 4, Shamseldin 2.
Whitworth;11;23;12;21;7;—;74
Whitman;14;22;13;18;10;—;77
3-point goals — Whitworth 5 (Smith 3), Whitman 5 (Chambers 2). Total fouls — Whitworth 16, Whitman 21. Fouled out — Whitman (Whitesel). Technical fouls — none. Rebounds — Whitworth 31 (Gray 10), Whitman 34 (Stone 12) . Turnovers — Whitworth 15, Whitman 15. Assists — Whitworth 12 (Abbott 5), Whitman 20 (Burdett 5, Chambers 5).