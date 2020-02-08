PORTLAND — With a well-balanced scoring effort led by Makana Stone's 14 points and nine rebounds, the No. 8 Whitman College women's basketball team continued its run as the Northwest Conference's top team with a 72-54 win over Willamette on Friday night.
Whitman (18-2, 10-1 NWC) shot an impressive 51% (29-57) from the floor and were greatly aided by a bench which outscored Willamette's reserves 36-14. Kaylie McCracken dropped 12 points to go along with five rebounds, Elena McHargue scored nine points and Taylor Chambers added seven more.
The Blues had the edge on the glass as well. They were plus-8 in total rebounds leading to 15 second chance points.
Lucy Morrill led the Bearcat effort with 16 points on 6-10 shooting. Elizabeth Logsdon scored 10 points and Sami Riggs added nine more.
Willamette (11-9, 5-6 NWC) jumped on the Blues early as a pair of Lucy Morrill three pointers put the Bearcats up 8-3 with 5:46 to play in the first quarter. Chambers hit a jumper to stem the tide, but the Blues found it tough sledding for the rest of the period. McCracken's two baskets were the only points in the final five minutes as Whitman trailed 13-9 by quarter's end.
Whitman got it going in the second quarter. Layups from McHargue and Stone spearheaded an 8-0 run and gave the Blues a 21-16 lead with 5:21 remaining in the first half. Morrill helped even the game up at 21-21 with another three pointer, but a McCracken three ball regained her team's five-point lead and Whitman headed to the break up by three points.
The Blues put the game to bed with a big third quarter, outscoring the Bearcats by 10 points to take a 49-36 lead into the final 10 minutes. Whitman held Willamette to only one score in the final 4:12 while slowly widening the lead. Chambers, Stone and Mady Burdett (11 pts, 4 ast) all hit from the floor to put their team up by double digits. Chambers then hit a three pointer late in the period to make it a 15-point Whitman lead, its largest to that point.
Whitman kept Willamette at arms length for much of the fourth quarter. Inside of four minutes to play, the Blues pushed the lead north of 20 points and won going away.
On Saturday, Kaylie McCracken scored a game-high 15 points, Makana Stone added a double double with 12 points and 12 rebounds and the No. 8 Whitman College women's basketball team navigated its way past Lewis & Clark, 73-58, in Northwest Conference action at Pamplin Sports Center.
The league's top team struggled through the first two quarters, leading by a pair after the first but trailing 27-24 at halftime. Whitman (19-2, 11-1 NWC) finally started clicking in the third quarter, outscoring the Pioneers by 17 points and cruised through the fourth quarter for the win.
Delsie Johnson shared game-high honors with 15 points and Hannah Martin added nine points and five rebounds for Lewis & Clark (2-18, 1-11 NWC) who was done in by 22 turnovers leading to 29 Whitman points, 17 coming in the third quarter. The Blues were also plus-12 in points in the paint and more than doubled up the Pios in bench points (33-15) and second chance points (17-8).
Lewis & Clark held a one-point lead early in the third quarter, but a jumper by Stone spearheaded a 9-1 run to put Whitman up 39-32 with 4:18 to play. The run continued as a Kaelan Shamseldin (9 pts, 4 reb) three-pointer extended the lead to double digits and, later, an and-one three-point play from McCracken made it a 13-point lead inside of two minutes remaining.
Midway through the fourth quarter, McCracken scored to make it an 18-point ball game and Whitman cruised to the win.
Taylor Chambers added eight points off the bench including two three pointers and a pair of rebounds.
Whitman women are back in action on Friday, February 14 at 6 p.m. against 6 p.m. They follow it by hosting Pacific University for senior night on Saturday at 4 p.m.
Whitman 72 Willamette 54
WHITMAN (72) — Stone 14, McCracken 12, Burdett 11, Gustafso 9, McHargue 9, Chambers 7, C. Young 4, Whitesel 2, Hampton 2, Stahl 2
WILLAMETTE (54) — Morrill 16, Logsdon 10, Riggs 9, Kitchin 7, Ballard 6, Hopkins 5, Bonnet 1
Whitman;9;19;21;23;—;72
Willamette;13;12;11;18;—;54
3-pt field goals — Whitman 3 (Burdett 1, McCracken 1, Chambers 1), Willamette 3 (Morrill 3). Fouls — Whitman 22, Willamette 15. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Whitman 36 (Stone 9), Willamette 28 (Morrill 7). Turnovers — Whitman 12, Willamette 18. Assists — Whitman 16 (Burdett 3), Willamette 7 (Ballard 2).
Whitman 73, Lewis & Clark 58
WHITMAN (73) — McCracken 15, Stone 12, Shamseldin 9, Chambers 8, Whitesel 7, Gustafson 7, Burdett 5, Hampton 4, McHargue 2, C. Young 2
LEWIS & CLARK (58) — Johnson 15, Marchant 9, Martin 9, Romo 6, Shafter 6, Cerne 4, Beltran 3, Kelly 3, Jones 2, Barsocchini 1
Whitman;14;10;27;22;—;73
L&C;12;15;10;21;—;58
3-pt field goals — Whitman 7 (Shamseldin 2, Chambers 2), L&C 5 (Johnson 1, Marchant 1, Martin 1, Romo 1, Beltran 1). Fouls — Whitman 17, L&C 14. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Whitman 37 (Stone 12), L&C 26 (Martin 5). Turnovers — Whitman 13, L&C 22. Assists — Whitman 18 (Whitesel 3, Burdett 3), L&C 10 (Beltran 3).