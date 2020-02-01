TACOMA — Kaelan Shamseldin scored a game-high 14 points, Makana Stone added a double double with 12 points and 11 rebounds, and the No. 9 Whitman College women's basketball team topped Pacific Lutheran 63-51 in Northwest Conference action on Friday night.
On Saturday, Whitman stayed up in Tacoma for a game against Pudget Sound. Whitman took the game with a big fourth quarter to seal a 59-47 win.
Kaylie McCracken had another solid game for the Blues who used a late third quarter run to earn the win. McCracken delivered a near double double with 13 points on 6-8 shooting to go along with nine rebounds. The Blues (16-2, 8-1 NWC) took advantage of a 17-4 second chance points margin and a plus-7 rebound advantage to frustrate the Lutes (8-10, 3-6 NWC).
Emma Janousek (12 points) and Megan Drake (10 points) led the offensive effort for the Lutes. Janousek and Kylie Rademacher shared team-high honors with seven rebounds.
The game featured a close contest throughout the first half. PLU led by three with 5:41 to play in the first quarter after a Janousek three pointer, but baskets from McCracken and Natalie Whitesel put the Blues up 13-11. Whitesel, who stuffed the stat sheet with seven points, four rebounds and four assists, added another and Mady Burdett connected from three as the Blues led by a point through one quarter.
The second quarter saw the Lutes respond and go up by four midway through the period. Jorie Lambert hit a three pointer to give her team a 25-21 lead with 5:30 to play. The Blues locked down on defense and held PLU to without a field goal for the rest of the half to take a 30-26 lead into the locker room.
The third quarter proved to be the difference in the contest as the Blues outscored the Lutes by nine points. Whitesel was hot early, hitting back-to-back jumpers to put Whitman up 36-26, the first double digit lead of the game. PLU regrouped with a 9-2 run, but the Blues remained hot. McCracken hit on back-to-back layups to give her team a nine-point lead, then Shamseldin hit from three to put Whitman up 50-35 inside of one minute to play.
The Blues kept the lead at double digits throughout the fourth quarter and cruised to the win.
On Saturday, Pudget Sound pulled out to 4-0 lead in the first three minutes of the game before Whitman sunk their first basket. Whitman battled back to take the lead for a little while before Pudget Sound took the first quarter 16-12.
Makana Stone opened the second quarter by going on a 4-0 run to tie the game in the first minute of the quarter.
Pudget Sound held the edge for much of the quarter before Stone tied it up at 26 right before halftime.
Stone and Mady Burdett went on a 8-5 run in the first five minutes of the third quarter to give Whitman their first real lead of the game.
After being down by six, Pudget Sound came back and were only down by two at the end of the third quarter as Whitman led 40-38.
Pudget Sound tied the game in the first minute of the fourth quarter. Whitman pulled away as they went on a 5-0 run in the following three and a half minutes.
Whitman continued to pull away as they put up 19 points in the fourth. Stone scored nine of her game-high 28 points in the fourth quarter to lead Whitman victory.
Whitman women will go to Salem, Oregon to face Willamette University for a 6 p.m. game on Friday. They will then travel to Portland, Oregon on Saturday to play at Lewis and Clark College at 4 p.m.
Whitman 63 Pacific Lutheran 51
WHITMAN (63) — Shamseldin 14, McCracken 13, Stone 14, Burdett 11, Whitesel 7, Gustafson 2, Chambers 2, C. Young 2.
PACIFIC LUTHERAN (51) — Janousek 12, Drake 10, Taylor 9, Lambert 8, Rademacher 5, Marsh 5, Thibert 2.
Whitman;16;14;20;13;—;63
Pacific Lutheran;15;11;11;14—;51
3-pt field goals — Whitman 6 (Shamseldin 3, Burdett 3), Pacific 5 (Lambert 2). Fouls — Whitman 19, Pacific 17. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Whitman 45 (Stone 11), Pacific 37 (Jamousek 7, Rademacher 7). Turnovers — Whitman 16, Pacific 14. Assists — Whitman 15 (Burdett 4, Whitesel 4), Pacific 9 (Janousek 3).
Whitman 59 Puget Sound 47
WHITMAN (59) — Stone 28, Gustafson 7, McCracken 6, Burdett 5, Shamseldin 4, Chambers 4, Whitesel 3.
PUGET SOUND (47) — Lange 12, Henderson 12, Daugherty 10, Sorn 9, Minnehan 4.
Whitman;12;14;14;19;—;59
Pudget Sound;16;10;12;9;—;47
3-pt field goals — Whitman none, Pudget Sound 3 (Henderson 2). Fouls — Whitman 12, Puget Sound 26. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Whitman 35 (Stone 13), Pudget Sound 41 (Lange 10). Turnovers — Whitman 9, Pudget Sound 11. Assists — Whitman 14 (Burdett 6), Pudget Sound 9 (Allen 3).