SPOKANE — Makana Stone led all scorers with 18 points on 9-15 shooting and the No. 21 Whitman College women's basketball team led from start to finish in a 90-51 season-opening rout over Concordia (TX) Friday night in the opener of the Whit Classic.
Kaelan Shamseldin added 17 points for the Blues (1-0) who scored the game's first 14 points in only 2:40. Stone scored the last six points of the run as the Blues were off and running. Lily Gustafson flirted with a double double with eight points and eight rebounds and Mady Burdett contributed 10 points.
Peyton Berger led the Concordia (0-1) effort with 13 points and seven rebounds.
Whitman kept its foot on the pedal as Burdett scored on a layup then hit from distance to put the Blues up 21-5. The Tornadoes shaved the deficit to seven points by quarter's end, but that did little to affect the final scoreline.
The second quarter saw the Blues extend the lead to as many as 20 points. A Taylor Chambers three pushed the lead to 12 points and, later, back-to-back jumpers from Stone and a bucket from Natalie Whitesel gave the Blues a 32-14 lead with 6:32 to play until halftime. Shamseldin nailed a triple to push the lead to 20 points and Whitman carried an 18-point lead into the break.
Whitman outscored Concordia by 13 in the third quarter to blow the game wide open. The Blues ran off nine straight points ignited by back-to-back Stone buckets and a Shamseldin three pointer to push the lead to 31 points, and the rout was on.
The Blues were back in action at the Whit Classic yesterday with a matchup against Carroll College (Mont.).
Mady Burdett poured in a game-high 24 points, Makana Stone posted a double double with 14 points and a game-high 10 rebounds and the No. 21 Whitman College women's basketball team remained perfect on the season with a 74-72 nail biting win over Carroll (Mont.), Saturday in the team's finale of the Whit Classic.
Burdett carried the load for the Blues in every way, shooting 8-15 from the floor and connecting on five of nine three point attempts. She also pulled down four rebounds and dished out four assists. The Blues won despite shooting 63% from the foul line but made up for it with a slightly better shooting percentage than Carroll.
Sienna Swannack led the Saints with 20 points and Christine Denny added 11 points and nine rebounds.
The game was nip and tuck all the way with neither team able to get any separation from the other. Burdett's first quarter three pointer put the Blues (2-0) up 13-8 but Emerald Toth's layup quickly evened the game.
Whitman led for most of the second quarter, even pushing the advantage to eight points after a Natalie Whitesel layup with 2:51 to play. Carroll came storming back though, closing the half on a 9-1 run to make it a 38-38 score heading to the break.
It were the Fighting Saints that held the lead for most of the third quarter. Swannack's layup in transition put her team up 50-46 at the midway point of the quarter but after Burdett and Kaelan Shamseldin both hit from three the game was tied again.
Defense was on display in the fourth period but several key shots down the stretch gave the Blues the win. Back-to-back clutch Shaira Young three-pointers put Whitman up 67-63 with 6:40 to play. Carroll tied the game inside of five minutes but Burdett nailed a three-pointer to put Whitman up 73-70, then drained another tie (and back) breaking three ball with 1:55 left on the clock.
The Blues are next in action when they visit Walla Walla University on Wednesday. Tipoff is set for 7:00 p.m.