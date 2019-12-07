AUSTIN, Texas — Kaylie McCrackenscored a game-high 14 points, Makana Stone put up a double double with 13 points and 12 rebounds and the No. 12 Whitman College women's basketball team kicked off its Texas road swing with a dominant 82-55 win at Concordia-Texas on Friday night.
Elena McHargue had her fingerprints all over the game as well, posting seven points, six rebounds, four assists and three steals. Mady Burdett added eight points and handed out a game-high five assists for the Blues (6-0) who remained perfect on the season.
Madi Maxwell and Sam Hopper led Concordia's effort, pacing the Tornadoes (2-6) each with 11 points. Maxwell added a team-high five rebounds.
The Blues forced Concordia into a disappointing shooting night while shooting 52% from the field themselves and 42% in three pointers. Kaelan Shamseldindid the biggest damage for Whitman beyond the arc with 3 three pointers (3-5).
Whitman led by only a point after the first quarter, but outscored Concordia 44-23 over the next two periods. The Blues allowed only two made baskets in the second quarter and built a 10-point lead by halftime. Stone got hot inside of five minutes to play, connecting on back-to-back layups then forcing Concordia guard Kaycie Dunkerley into a turnover and converting a fast break layup on the other end for a 34-24 halftime lead.
The Blues opened the third quarter by hitting each of their first three shots. Burdett opened the scoring and later she and Shamseldin each nailed a three pointer to push the lead to 44-29. Stone completed an and-one three point play on the next possession to extend the lead to 18 points with 5:39 to play. The lead swelled to as many as 25 points in the quarter as the Blues cruised through the fourth for the win.
The Blues retake the court on Saturday with a visit to Mary Hardin-Baylor. Tipoff is set for 6:00 p.m. CT (4:00 p.m. PT).
Whitman 82 Concordia (TX) 52
Whitman (82) — McCracken 14, Stone 13, Shamseldin 9, Burdett 8, McHargue 7, Stahl 7, Gustafson 6, Whitesel 6, C. Young 5, Hampton 2, Taylor 2, Solomon 2, S. Young 1
Concordia (55) — Maxwell 11, Velardez 11, Donovan 8, Perez 7, Cogborn 7, Berger 5, Dunkerley 3, Hopper 3
Whitman;15;19;25;23;—;82
Concordia;14;10;13;18;—;55
3-pt field goals — Whitman 8 (Shamseldin 3), Concordia 5 (Maxwell 1, Perez 1, Berger 1, Dunkerley 1, Velardez 1). Fouls — Whitman 22, Concordia 18. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Whitman 50 (Stone 12), Concordia 26 (Maxwell 5). Turnovers — Whitman 22, Concordia 15. Assists — Whitman 22 (Burdett 5), Concordia 7 (Perez 3).