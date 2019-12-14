The Whitman College women's basketball team added another win yesterday, defeating Buena Vista University in a 72-49 game here at the Sherwood Center.
Whitman and Buena Vista went back and forth throughout the first quarter. Both teams got on the board in the first two minutes before the game fifth not see another basket for two and half minutes.
Buena Vista held the lead for 4:20 both Katie Stahl was able to score a layup to give the Blues a 15-13 lead at the end of the first half.
Whitman looked like they were going to take over the game starting in the second half that started with Whitman's Kaelan Shamseldin hitting a 3-point field goal.
Whitman extended their lead to nine points before Destiny Einerwold got four points for Buena Vista in the last couple of minutes in the half.
Natalie Whitesel hit Whitman's second 3-pointer in the second quarter just before the buzzer rang for halftime.
Whitman held a 31-26 lead at halftime.
Both teams did not have much foul trouble in the first half. A couple of girls ended the half with two fouls, but the foul numbers were low.
The third quarter started out slow with the first bucket not coming until 2:14 into the quarter.
Once Whitman got going, they were hard to stop.
Whitman scored the first three baskets in the second half with Mady Burdett hitting a 3-pointer before Buena Vista got any offense.
Mady Burdett shot the ball very well in the third quarter.
She went 3-4 from the field including hitting her only 3-point attempt and 3-3 from the free throw line.
Whitman ended the quarter with Macy Hampton scoring a layup to extended the lead to 57-40.
Buena Vista could not find their rhythm at all in the fourth quarter.
They scored just two field goals and five free throws.
Whitman did not lose their rhythm as they added another 15 points before the game ended.
The Whitman women have the rest of the month off of games.
They play next on Jan. 3 against the University of Pudget Sound at 6 p.m. to start a four game home stint.
Buena Vista 49 Whitman 72
BUENA VISTA (49) — Gerke 18, Einerwold 13, Schneider 6, Schauer 4, Lange 4, Hamlett 2, Newton 2
WHITMAN (72) — Burdett 12, McCracken 11, Whitesel 10, Shamseldin 8, Stone 8, S.Young 7, Gustafson 6, Stahl 4, C. Young 4, Hampton 2
Buena Vista;13;13;14;9;—;49
Whitman;15;16;26;15;—;72
3-pt field goals — Buena Vista 4 (Schenider 2), Whitman 5 (Shamseldin 2). Fouls — Buena Vista 11, Whitman 22. Fouled out — none. Rebounds — Buena Vista 29 (Gerke 7), Whitman 44 (McCracken 11). Turnovers — Buena Vista 26, Whitman 17. Assists — Buena Vista 9 (Gerke 3), Whitman 16 (S. Young 5).