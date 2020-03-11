No fans in stands in Maine
The NCAA Division III Women’s Basketball Tournament sectional round games set to be hosted by Bowdoin College in Brunswick, Maine, will be held without spectators due to concerns surrounding the spread of the COVID-19 virus.
The announcement was made Tuesday by Bowdoin and will affect Whitman College’s game versus Oglethorpe scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m. Pacific time.
“I’m deeply disappointed for Michelle, her staff and her team,” said Whitman athletic director Kim Chandler, “and equally disappointed for our families and fans that had every intention to be there. They have made significant travel purchases, and now will not have the opportunity to attend in person.”
Bowdoin College reached the decision after monitoring recent developments of the virus in the New England region and consulting with both on and off-campus medical providers.