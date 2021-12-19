SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Kaylie McCracken and Korin Baker led a well-balanced offensive effort, both scoring 11 points and grabbing five rebounds, to lead the No. 2 Whitman College women’s basketball team to a 64-50 win over Claremont-Mudd-Scripps on Sunday evening, Dec. 19, at the Santa Cruz Classic.
CMS shot it well from beyond the arc, but the story of the game was Whitman’s domination in the post.
The Blues, who ran their record to a perfect 10-0, were plus-20 in the paint leading to easy buckets and a shooting clip just shy of 50%.
Sydney Abbott and Taylor Chambers both added 10 points with Abbott chipping in three steals.
Austyn Masuno scored a game-high 14 points off the bench for the Athenas who shot 50% in 3-pointers.
Whitman led by as many as 19 points in the second quarter after leading by only five points through the first 10 minutes. Back-to-back layups from McCracken and Baker followed by a 3-pointer from Caira Young made up a 7-0 run to start the second quarter and put the Blues up 23-11.
Masuno got CMS on the board with a jumper, but the Whitman offense continued clicking.
Another 3-ball from Young and a basket from Sophia Dominitz highlighted another 7-0 run and the Blues led 32-13 with 3:06 to play.
The two teams played a very even second half, but the Blues never let the lead slip to single digits.
Treys from Grace Florendo and Kayla Ishibashi for CMS shaved the Blues lead to 10 points in the third quarter, but Abbott scored six straight points to bring the lead back up to 48-30 with 2:06 to play in the period.
Masuno connected from the floor to start the fourth quarter and cut the lead to only 11 points.
Again the Blues responded, this time with a 6-0 personal run from Baker to extend the lead to 17 points with 6:58 remaining in the game.
The Blues close the Classic on Monday against host UC Santa Cruz at 1 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.