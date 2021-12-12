Lindsay Drango scored a team-high 14 points off the bench to lead a well-rounded scoring effort as the No. 2 Whitman College women’s basketball team grinded out a hard-fought 80-70 victory over Colorado College in the Kim Evanger Raney Memorial Classic on Sunday, Dec. 12, at the Sherwood Center.
Kaylie McCracken was one rebound shy of a triple double with 11 points and nine boards for Whitman (9-0), which saw six players score in double figures, including Sydney Abbott, who chipped in 13 points and corralled six rebounds.
Audrey Bayston provided the punch for Colorado College with a game-high 26 points to go along with nine rebounds.
Anna Fanelli added 17 points and five assists and Talia Cloud chipped in 13 points and seven rebounds.
As you might expect, the stat line showed a very even game, but it was the Blues’ hot second-quarter shooting that helped them crawl out of an early hole.
After a slow start leading to a seven-point first quarter deficit, Whitman shot 38% from the field and 45% in 3-pointers to outscore the Tigers by 12 points in the second quarter and take a 37-34 lead into halftime.
The momentum didn’t continue in the third quarter as the Tigers opened the period with a quick 6-0 run.
The Blues evened the game at 42-42 on a Drango backdoor cut layup as both teams clamped down defensively.
Abbott’s layup with seconds to play gave the Blues a slim 49-46 lead heading to the final 10 minutes.
The Blues never lost the lead in the fourth quarter which slowly increased as the game headed toward its conclusion.
Carly Martin nailed a trey to put the Blues up four, and then Drango hit from the floor to push the lead to 63-56 with 4:23 to play.
The Tigers were forced into a free throw game down the stretch as the Blues held on for the win.
Whitman returns to the road for the Santa Cruz Classic, first tipping off with Claremont-Mudd-Scripps on Sunday, Dec. 19 at 3 p.m.
