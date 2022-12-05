TACOMA — The Whitman College swimming teams put a wrap on the fall portion of its season, putting forward a handful of fine performances on Sunday, Dec. 4, in the final day of the Logger Invitational hosted by the University of Puget Sound.
In total, the Blues saw nine athletes swim personal bests, including Annaliese Hanson, who did it in both the 100 and 200 free races.
"I'm really proud of the performances we saw this weekend," Whitman head coach Jenn Blomme said. "Given the intense time of year academically, it's especially exciting to see some personal best times. It's even more impressive on the third day, when everyone is so tired and we have very little rest between sessions."
The men's side was particularly successful in the relay events.
The Blues kicked off the final day with a first-place finish in the 400 Medley relay (3:28.78) swam by teammates Tanner Filion, Ruru Rajbhandari, Ian McClelland and Jackson Masson.
Whitman also had a pair of third-place finishes. Peter Fitch and Andrew Hanson joined Rajbhandari and Filion in the 200 Medley relay (1:34.64), then Andrew Kim teamed up with Rajbhandari, Masson and Filion to close the Invitational with the 400 free relay (3:10.27).
Filion added a victory in the 200 backstroke (1:44.20) to make it two top finishes on the day.
The women's competition saw a sterling performance in the 200 breaststroke with the top three finishers all from the Blues.
Erin McKinney won the event with a time of 2:25.07, Natalie Ritter placed second (2:29.77) and Josephine Piel finished third (2:31.18).
Shaye Agnew continued her solid weekend with a pair of top three performances. She first came in second with a PR in the 100 freestyle (53.90) then joined McKinney, Anneliese Hanson and Katie Kirk for a third-place finish in the 400 free relay (3:41.63).
Whitman now enters its winter break and will return to the pool and NWC competition against George Fox on Jan. 13.
