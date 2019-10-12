Whitworth and Whitman slugged it out here in Northwest Conference mens soccer action Saturday.
The Pirates and Blues battled evenly through 90 minutes and ended regulation at 2-2.
The first 10-minutes of overtime went scoreless.
The Blues got the winner home in the last 10-minutes of ovetime and emerged with a 3-2 win.
The win improves the Blues to 5-2-0 in the NWC and into second place behind Pacific Lutheran in the NWC.
The Blues staked themselves to a 2-0 first half lead.
Jadon Bachtold with an assist from Oscar Harding gave the Blues a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute.
Bachtold got his second, this time with an assist from Jimmy Jacobsen, in the 41st minute.
The Blues made the 2-0 lead stand as the teams went to intermission.
Whitworth fought back in the second half.
Zanskar Blair broke through in the 54th minute to cut the Blues lead to 2-1.
The Pirates’ Chase Reidt drew a Blues foul in the box in the 61st minute.
Reidt’s PK was good to even the match at 2-2.
Neither team could finish over the last 29 minutes and regulation ended in a 2-2 tie.
In a match that saw each team fire 13 shots, the Blues and Pirates both went scoreless in the first 10-minutes of overtime.
In the 103rd minute of action, the Blues’ Erik Nielsen opened space and Sam Johnson found him for the game winner as the Blues won 3-2 in ovetime.
The Blues host Pacific here at the Athletic Complex Saturday at 2:30.