Whitworth and Whitman slugged it out here in Northwest Conference mens soccer action Saturday. 

The Pirates and Blues battled evenly through 90 minutes and ended regulation at 2-2. 

The first 10-minutes of overtime went scoreless. 

The Blues got the winner home in the last 10-minutes of ovetime and emerged with a 3-2 win. 

The win improves the Blues to 5-2-0 in the NWC and into second place behind Pacific Lutheran in the NWC.

The Blues staked themselves to a 2-0 first half lead. 

Jadon Bachtold with an assist from Oscar Harding gave the Blues a 1-0 lead in the 18th minute. 

Bachtold got his second, this time with an assist from Jimmy Jacobsen, in the 41st minute. 

The Blues made the 2-0 lead stand as the teams went to intermission.

Whitworth fought back in the second half. 

Zanskar Blair broke through in the 54th minute to cut the Blues lead to 2-1. 

The Pirates’ Chase Reidt drew a Blues foul in the box in the 61st minute. 

Reidt’s PK was good to even the match at 2-2. 

Neither team could finish over the last 29 minutes and regulation ended in a 2-2 tie.

In a match that saw each team fire 13 shots, the Blues and Pirates both went scoreless in the first 10-minutes of overtime.

In the 103rd minute of action, the Blues’ Erik Nielsen opened space and Sam Johnson found him for the game winner as the Blues won 3-2 in ovetime. 

The Blues host Pacific here at the Athletic Complex Saturday at 2:30. 

Tags

Recommended for you