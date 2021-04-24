Kevin Nakamura homered twice, the second a walkoff rountripper in extra innings of game two to help the Whitman College baseball team completed a Northwest Conference doubleheader sweep over George Fox on Saturday, April 24 at Borleske Stadium. The Blues took game one 6-2 and won the nightcap 8-5.
The opener saw the Blues ride the arm of Travis Craven and a four-run fifth inning for the win.
After each team put a run on the board through the first four innings, Whitman jumped ahead significantly with its big fifth inning. The Blues retook their lead when Ben Parker scampered home on an infield error then Kevin Nakamura (1 H, 1 R, 3 RBI) crushed a three-run homer to put his team up 5-1.
Meanwhile, Craven (3-3) navigated through the Bruin lineup with efficiency in his complete-game win. He struck out a season-high 11 hitters while giving up two runs on six hits.
Ben Parker had a monster game, batting 3-4 with a run scored with Ethan Sitzman adding one hit, one run and two RBI.
Stone worked six innings for George Fox, allowing three earned runs on eight hits in the loss.
Nakamura's three run blast wasn't the only big hit in Whitman's game two victory. The Blues fell behind by four runs after Fox scored a run each in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. David Johnson (1 H, 1 R) was hit by a pitch to open the bottom of the sixth and Teague Conder (1 H, 1 R) subsequently drew a base on balls. Leo Rivera (3 H, 1 R, 3 RBI) stepped to the plate and with one swing of the bat, homered to shave the deficit to one run.
One inning later Nakamura (2 H, 1 R, 4 RBI) tied the game with a run-scoring single. Garrett Runyan (3-4) had singled to open the inning and Drew Vannaman, pinchrunning for Runyan, stole second before being driven home by Nakamura to tie the game.
One inning later Nakamura crushed his three-run gamewinner. With Brett Williams and Ben Parker (1 H, 2 R, 1 RBI) both in base, Nakamura smacked a Hallman pitch over the wall to lift the Blues to victory.
Eilliot Puttkammer-Saxon (1-0) earned the win in three and one-thirds innings of impressive relief work. He surrendered only one run on three hits, pitching the rest of the way after coming in for Dexter Aichele.
Hallman was tagged with the loss, allowing three earned runs on four hits in one and two-thirds innings.
The Blues and Bruins conclude their series with a doubleheader tomorrow set for noon.