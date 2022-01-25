Kaylie McCracken dropped a double-double, with 22 points and 11 rebounds, on a night she was honored for joining the 1,000-point club, helping the No. 6 Whitman College women’s basketball team hold on for a 69-63 win over Whitworth in Northwest Conference action on Tuesday night, Jan. 25.
In a ceremony held just before tipoff, former Whitman player Kim Flerchinger Bolander presented the award to McCracken at midcourt.
Kaelan Shamseldin did the work on the defensive end, scoring nine points but posting four steals and two blocks, and Sydney Abbott also chipped in nine points to go along with four rebounds and four assists.
Olivia Mayer posted team highs of 17 points and six rebounds for Whitworth, which never allowed the Blues to pull away, and even cut the lead to only four points inside of one minute to play.
Abbott hit a circus shot fading away to put the Blues up eight, but missed a trio of free throws inside of a minute, opening the door for Madison Hagen’s 3-pointer to cut the lead to only four.
That would be it for the Bucs, however, as Lindsay Drango hit a pair of free throws to seal the win.
Whitman looked prime for a big performance after taking a 21-9 lead after the first quarter.
Taylor Chambers and Shamseldin hit 3-pointers to open Whitman’s scoring, then Abbott did the same and added another bucket to put the Blues up 17-9.
McCracken hit a pair of jumpers in the final minute to cap a 9-0 run to close the period.
McCracken’s bucket put Whitman up 14, but the Blues managed only three points in the final 3:42.
Whitworth climbed back into the game, shaving the Whitman lead to single digits before halftime.
The Bucs got as close as six points early in the third quarter, when Kimberly Dewey hit from the floor to make it a 31-25 score.
Korin Baker later scored to lift the advantage back up to 10 points as Whitman’s lead teetered around 10 points for the remainder of the quarter.
The same held true for the fourth quarter before Whitworth made a late, albeit unsuccessful, run.
The Blues return to action this Saturday, hosting Willamette at 4 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.