Gracie Maulik and Eliza Daigle both scored a game-high five goals, Madeleine Sherry added three more and seven assists, and the Whitman College women's lacrosse team overwhelmed Pacific, 21-2, in Northwest Conference action on Saturday afternoon, April 9.
Nine players scored for the Blues who led 17-1 at halftime. Sophia Maroulis played a full 60 minutes in between the pipes for the Blues, allowing the two goals while posting four saves.
Diane Crets and Billie Merriam scored the two goals for the Boxers.
Whitman controlled play from the get-go and led 11-1 after the first quarter. Maulik scored three goals in the first 15 minutes and Sherry assisted on three others. Daigle scored with only six seconds remaining to give the Blues their 10-goal lead.
Whitman added seven more in the second quarter while pitching a shutout to take a 17-1 lead into halftime. The Blues added three more goals in the second half, possessing the ball on their way to victory.
Erin Magnuson and Taylor Hebert both added two goals for the Blues.
Whitman retakes the field on Sunday against Willamette in more NWC action.
