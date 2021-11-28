SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — Xzavier Lino delivered a double-double with 10 points and 10 rebounds, but the Whitman College men's basketball team was dominated on the boards in a 65-57 loss at UC-Santa Cruz on Sunday night, Nov. 28.
The Blues (1-5) were outrebounded by the Banana Slugs (2-4) by 30 (52-22), including plus-11 on the offensive glass.
Despite the rebounding disparity, Whitman held a 10-point lead in the second half but couldn't pull out the win.
Walter Lum added 14 points (6-11), sharing game-high honors in that category with UCSC's Avri Finch.
The game opened well for the Blues who went up 12-6 on 3-pointers from Weston Crump and Niko Trifunovic.
The Slugs quickly reversed the tide, going on an 11-3 run capped by a Matthew McDonald 3-pointer to take a three-point lead with 10:30 to play.
Whitman regained control beginning with a Grant Hunt trey to tie the game. Trifunovic later hit from distance to give his team an eight-point lead and Jai Deshpande knocked down a pair of free throws to extend the lead to 32-23 and the Blues took a seven-point lead into the break.
Whitman pushed the lead up to double digits in the second half.
Lino nailed a 3-pointer then was the beneficiary on a fastbreak off a Hunt steal, going in for the layup to give his team a 39-29 lead with 16:57 to play.
Deshpande hit a 3-pointer to maintain the double-digit lead with just over 13 minutes to play, but the Slugs then began to creep back into the game.
Back-to-back Finch jumpers, coupled with 3-pointers from Zino Okah and Sam Nangle, gave UCSC its first lead since early in the first half at 50-48.
Okah extended the lead to six points with 3:12 to play, but Lino kept the Blues in it, drilling a trey moments later to make it a 61-57 score with 2:04 to play.
That would be as close as the Blues would get as the Slugs held on for the win.
The Blues kick off Northwest Conference play at Willamette this Friday at 8 p.m.
