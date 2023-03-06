HILLSBORO, Ore. — Whitman College's Xzavier Lino was named Player of the Year and John Lamanna earned Coach of the Year honors as the Northwest All-Conference Men's Basketball Team was announced Tuesday, Feb. 28, by the league office.
Joining Lino on the first team was Blues point guard Walter Lum. This was Lino's second all-conference nod after earning honorable mention honors last year. Lum was named all-conference for the first time.
Lamanna was named coach of the year for the first time since taking over the Blues in the spring of 2020.
The program continues to make major strides, winning the regular-season title this season for the first time since 2019 and once again advancing to the NWC championship.
Lino was stellar all season long for the Blues and a steady hand across all stats. He ranked 16th with 12.8 points per game and posted a .439 3-point shooting percentage good for third in the league. He ranked third in 3-point field goals per game as well with 2.7.
Lum was impressive across a handful of categories as well. He ranked 13th in scoring (13.1 ppg) and 12th in made 3-pointers per game (1.9) and handed out 3.4 assists per game good for seventh in the league.
