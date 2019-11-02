The Whitman College women’s soccer team and Linfield College played to a competitive Northwest Conference contest, but it were the Wildcats who scored a late goal for a 1-0 win on Sunday at the Sherwood Athletic Complex.
The loss snapped a two-game winning streak for the Blues, who fall to 3-13 and 3-10 in Northwest Conference play.
Linfield improves to 7-5-1 and 8-8-1 overall.
Allie Seracuse made four saves in goal for the Blues, with Madi Reimer tallying three for Linfield.
The goal came in the 80th minute as Ashley Guldager received a ball played in behind the Whitman defense. Seracuse made a beautiful save off her shot, but the rebound was followed up by Sydney Keuhn into the back of the net.
Both teams put together several sequences of solid possessions in the first half leading to quality opportunities on goal. Pagan Hetherington twice got down the right flank but was unable to get a service in.
Linfield threatened the Whitman goal on several occasions. Inside of 20 minutes to play in the half, Taylor Cole cut in to the right bi-line and ripped a ball into the box which was cleared off the line.
Carolina Gonzalez had two solid chances of the bench late in the half. She had a one-on-one on the left flank and cut into the box toward bi-line, but her cross on the floor was intercepted by Reimer.
With under a minute to play, she delivered a solid strike on goal which was well-handled by Reimer.
Neither team had any serious chances in the second half but, in the 75th minute, Linfield had two strikes on goal off crosses. Both sailed wide of the post and the stalemate continued until Keuhn’s game-winner moments later.
The Blues retake the field Sunday for their home finale and Senior Day against Pacific at 11 a.m.