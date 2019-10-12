Elly Wolfe made eight saves in net but needed to keep a clean sheet as the Whitman College women’s soccer team fell 1-0 to Lewis & Clark in Northwest Conference action Saturday at the Whitman Athletic Complex.
The Blues (1-9, 1-6 NWC) had their chances during the match with shots hitting both the crossbar and post. It would be Lewis & Clark who capitalized on a set piece to score the game’s lone goal and improve to 4-6-1 and 3-4 in conference.
Lewis & Clark dominated play early with much of the action played in front of the Whitman net. Wolfe was up for the task though in turning away several Pio opportunities for five first-half saves.
Whitman weathered the early storm and began to move the ball into its attacking half with consistency. Kate Prudent had the best chance late in the half when she fired a crossed ball that hit the crossbar and bounced back in front of the goal mouth. Both she and Riley Glendinning had a chance for a follow up but never materialized.
Shelby Favor was part of two good chances early in the second half for the Pios. Favor delivered a cross less than five minutes into the half which skidded across an open goal mouth. In the 58th minute, she laid another across, this time cleared off the line by Tate Kautzky.
Lewis & Clark finally broke through with just over 15 minutes to play. Brecklyn Beighle delivered a corner kick right to the head of Madi Pastores who finished past Wolfe.
Whitman had several good possessions down the stretch leading to several goal scoring opportunities. The Blues would be unable to cash in with the equalizer as the clock hit zeroes.
The Blues are back at it today for another conference match, as they will host the Willamette University Bearcats at noon.