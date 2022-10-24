Among windy and rainy conditions, the Whitman College golf team's fall season came to a close on Monday, Oct. 24, with both completing their own Confluence Classic and each placing fifth in the overall standings.
The two-day tournament was held at both the Veteran's Memorial Golf Course and Wine Valley Golf Club.
Tom Hoyne was the lone top-10 finisher for the Blues in the men's competition. He carded an even-par 144 and finished eighth on the final individual leaderboard.
Parker Krovisky cracked the top 20 (16th) and shot a five over 149 after carding one stroke better on Monday's final round.
Cindy Luo paced the Blues on the women's side and finished in a tie for ninth overall. She shot 9-over par to finish in a tie with Pomona-Pitzer's Claire Whisenant. Katya Kurkoski placed 12th after carding a 13-over 157.
Willamette took home the men's team title, with Pomona-Pitzer winning on the women's side. Willamette's Jack McMullin won the men's individual title and Jessica Mason (Pomona-Pitzer) won for the women.
The Blues will now have the winter off before returning to the links in the spring.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.