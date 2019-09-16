DUPONT, Wash. — Tom Hoyne led Whitman College’s men’s golf team here Sunday as the Collegiate Open concluded at the Home Course.
The two-day competition, hosted by Pacific Lutheran, saw Hoyne post five birdies and finish in a tie for 11th overall with a 1-over-par 145 at the par-72 course. The Blues placed 12th overall despite an eight-stroke improvement during Sunday’s final round. Whitman finished at 620 for the tournament, 44 shots over par as a team.
“I was pleased with the team’s improvements with challenging conditions,” said head coach Skip Molitor of his group’s performance. “It’s apparent that we will be much more competitive in NWC play this year.”
Senior Luc Birchfield carded seven birdies of his own and first years Max Ray-Keil and Ian Scarborough finished with solid career-opening rounds. All five Whitman entries scored as well or better on day two, with the biggest jump coming from Birchfield, who improved four strokes to finish at 10 over par.
Fraser Valley won the team competition with Grays Harbor’s Travis Bossio shooting eight-under 136 for the individual title.
The Blues return to action Oct. 5-6 for the George Fox Invitational.