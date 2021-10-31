McMINNVILLE, Ore. — Oscar Harding scored on a penalty kick in the second half and the Whitman College men's soccer team sneaked by with a 1-0 win at Linfield in Northwest Conference action on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 31.
With victories on Sunday by Willamette and Pacific Lutheran, the Blues are officially out of contention to win their second conference title in four years.
Colby Ramsey posted the shutout for the Blues in 90 minutes of action while making two saves in the process.
Julien Inches made three saves in net for the Wildcats and gave up the lone goal.
The Blues (13-4, 9-4 NWC) only recorded two shots in the first half, but stepped up the pressure with 10 second-half shots and possession leading to six corner kicks.
Whitman was finally rewarded when the Blues drew a penalty kick in the 66th minute.
Harding, who had just seen his shot sail wide of the post, stepped up and converted the spot kick for what turned out to be the game winner.
Whitman plays its season finale next Saturday, Nov. 6, at NWC rival Whitworth at 2:30 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.