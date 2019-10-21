Oscar Harding scored a pair of second-half goals to pace the Whitman College men’s soccer team to its fifth straight win, a 3-0 victory over George Fox, Sunday in Northwest Conference action at the Whitman Athletic Complex.
Whitman opened the game with some quality possession. George Fox wouldn’t break though as they kept play in front of them and the ball out of the back of the net. Nevertheless, the Blues had control of the game which led to several chances on goal.
After solid possession for much of the half, the Blues finally broke through when Jimmy Jacobson was dragged down inside the penalty area just before the break. Jacobson took the spot kick and scored to put the Blues up 1-0 heading to halftime.
The Blues kept up the pressure but it wasn’t until a pair of late Harding goals did they seal the win. Harding gave the Blues some cushion in the 70th minute, taking a cross on the floor from Jourdan Furukawa and finishing past George Fox keeper Richie Seaman.
Harding scored his second in the 81st minute in similar fashion. Erik Nielsen found him just inside the box where he one timed his strike into the back of the net and sealed the win.
Owen Davis-Bower made a pair of saves in net for the Blues with Seaman turning away six shots for the Bruins. Whitman outshot George Fox on the afternoon by a 15-6 margin, nine on target.
The Blues return to the road next weekend for a Saturday showdown at league leader Pacific Lutheran at 2:30 p.m.