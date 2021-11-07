FOREST GROVE, Ore. — Kayla Gustafson’s goal in double overtime lifted the Whitman College women’s soccer team to a 1-0 season-finale win at Pacific in Northwest Conference action on Sunday afternoon, Nov. 7.
The goal was Gustafson’s first and came in the 104th minute after Pacific committed a foul inside their own penalty area. Klaudi Kyjovska laid a ball inside the area to Quinn Jurek who cut inside and was taken down by a Boxer defender. Gustafson slotted her PK strike low and to the right to give her team the golden goal victory and send the Blues (2-15-2, 2-13-1 NWC) into the offseason on a winning note.
"I am so happy for the team," said head coach Michelle Voiland. "This group of young women is incredible. They stepped up to the challenge once again and showed amazing resilience, grit and an absolute determination to win. I am so happy for our graduating players and so proud of their leadership. This has been a hard fought season and we have improved so much. The win today shows how far we have come and the direction we are heading."
Hanna Lynch was brilliant in net, posting five saves while keeping a clean sheet through regulation and overtime.
Catherine Corlett made four saves in goal for the Boxers.
The overtime contest was the third of the season for Whitman, which finished with an undefeated OT record (1-0-2).
Pacific logged more shots (10-7) than Whitman but both teams had five shots on goal. Elizabeth Williams posed the biggest threat in the attacking third, ripping both of her strikes on target, forcing Corlett into a pair of saves.
