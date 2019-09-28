Whitman’s women’s soccer team carried a one-goal lead into halftime but saw three second-half goals result in a 3-1 loss to George Fox in Northwest Conference play Saturday at the Whitman Athletic Complex.
Allie Seracuse had eight saves in net for the Blues (1-6, 1-3 NWC).
The Bruins (2-5, 2-2 NWC) possessed the ball for good stretches of the opening half, but the Blues struck first just before intermission. Carolina Gonzales gained possession outside the penalty area and struck a solid shot from 25 yards out that dipped under the crossbar and into the far post netting.
The equalizer came with just under 30 minutes to play. Pilialoha Ahina shot the ball from well outside the penalty forcing Seracuse to a nice save. The save came with a parry out in front of the goal which Madison Burch pounced on and finished.
George Fox got its game winner with just over 10 minutes to play. Seracuse gained possession of the ball but it slipped out of her hands during her distribution. Megan Herrington took advantage and slotted the loose ball into the back of the net.
George Fox added insurance after drawing a foul inside the penalty area with less than five minutes to play. Seracuse came in late for challenge and Brittany Bravo converted the spot kick.
The Blues return to action next Friday at Linfield. Kickoff is at 7 p.m.