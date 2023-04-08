The Whitman College men's tennis team led after doubles but were swept in singles in a 7-2 loss to George Fox in Northwest Conference action on Friday afternoon, April 7, at the Bratton Indoor Tennis Center.
The Blues (5-13, 5-2 NWC), who currently sit in third in the league standings, looked sharp after taking a one-point lead into singles play.
Noah Baker and Diego Guzman struck first with an 8-5 win at the 1 over Austin Stone and Eli Mizerski. The Blues then secured that lead after Charles Rush and Artem Manov won by the same score at the 3.
The Bruins salvaged a point with a win on the No. 2 court. Caden Camacho and Jackson Whittaker took down the Blues pair of Lucas Huang and Aidan Schutter, 8-6.
Singles play saw a clean sweep by George Fox. The clinching point for the Bruins was a difficult one, however. At the 3, Huang won a first-set tiebreaker over Lars Schmassmann, but eventually fell in three sets 6-7 (1), 6-4, 6-1.
The Blues are back in action on Saturday with back-to-back non-conference matches, both against Lewis-Clark State College, at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m.
