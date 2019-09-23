McMINNVILLE, Ore. — In his first career start, freshman forward Jourdan Furukawa scored two goals to lead the Whitman College men’s soccer team to a dominant 5-0 win over Linfield in Northwest Conference action here Sunday.
The win, which came on the heels of Saturday’s 4-1 loss at Willamette, enabled the Blues to even their league record at 1-1 and their overall mark at 4-4. Linfield dropped to 3-4 overall and 1-1 in conference play.
Whitman took charge of Sunday’s match with four first-half goals, two coming from Furukawa.
Furukawa opened the scoring in the 17th minute, ripping a shot from outside of the box to beat Wildcat keeper Cameron Perron. Peter Stephens scored off an Oscar Harding corner kick less than 10 minutes later, then assisted on Furukawa’s second score for a three-goal lead.
David Chavarin and Sam Johnson came off the bench to score Whitman’s final two goals.
Chavarin scored shortly before halftime when he headed home a cross from Austin Betschart. Johnson scored in the 72nd minute when he beat Julian Inches, who played the second half in goal for Linfield, just under the crossbar with a shot from outside the penalty area.
Whitman’s Owen Davis-Bower posted three saves in 90 minutes of action while Perron handled the lion’s share of the Blues’ attack, dealing with 18 shots while making five saves and giving up the four first-half goals.
The Blues play their NWC home opener Saturday UPS at 2:30 p.m.