TACOMA — Hoping to atone for a pair of home losses to Pacific Lutheran, the Whitman College men's soccer team came up short in a 3-1 loss at PLU in Northwest Conference action on Saturday, March 20.
The Lutes (7-2) scored a pair of goals in the first half to put the Blues (4-4-1) behind the eight ball. Both first half goals came at the midway point of the period. Archie Caldwell opened the scoring followed a goal from Keeton Heggerness, both assisted by Craig Johnson.
The Blues found the back of the net in the 59th minute to get right back into the game. Edwin Romero, a Walla Walla High School alumn, scored after receiving a pass from Oscar Harding to make it a 2-1 score.
Caldwell struck again minutes later with his goal in the 62nd minute to all but put the game away.
Bernie Jones played the full 90 in net for the Blues, posting five saves while allowing the three PLU goals. Lucas Hempen played a full game in net for the Lutes as well and made three saves.
The Blues and Lutes face each other once more this weekend, playing on Sunday at 1:30 p.m.