The Whitman College men's and women's swimming teams hosted Pacific Lutheran, falling 142-100 on the women's side and closing the day with a 136-105 victory in the men's competition, Saturday in Northwest Conference competition at Harvey Pool.
Tanner Filion's record-setting ways continued as he broke his own school record with his victory in the 100 backstroke (49.57). Filion took top honors in three other events to help the men's team to its solid victory. He won the 50 backstroke (23.16), 50 freestyle (21.18) and closed the day anchoring a first-place finish in the 400 free relay with teammates Ian Walsh, Jackson Masson and Michael Chang.
Chang and Daniel Bloor each added a pair of individual first-place finishes. Bloor took top honors in the 200 freestyle (1:47.02) then won the 500 freestyle with a race time of 4:56.01. Chang won both the 100 (52.53) and 50 (23.69) butterfly and closed the day swimming the third leg of the 400 free relay winning team.
Masson and Walsh were members of both relay winning teams with Masson adding a first-place finish in the 100 freestyle (49.73).
Holly Hermanson had a solid outing in the women's loss. She opened the day with a second place finish in the 200 medley relay (1:54.54) with teammates Ella Hill, Grace Kim and Kathryrn Woodburn and later edged Woodburn to place second in the 100 butterfly (1:00.14). Woodburn had a solid outing of her own with a victory in the 500 freestyle (5:17.53).
Shea Tsuha impressed as well. She opened with a victory in the 50 breaststroke (30.54) and followed up with a pair of second place finishes. She swam the 100 freestyle in 53.56 and closed the day finishing second (3:40.30) in the 400 freestyle relay with teammates Zoe Hill, Erin McKinney and Ashley Joe.
The meet was the season finale for the men who, with no seniors, now look forward to the 2021-22 campaign. The women's squad closes the season on Sunday with a Senior Day matchup against Whitworth at 2 p.m.