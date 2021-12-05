TACOMA — Tanner Filion won three individual races while posting an NCAA B cut time in the 400 medley relay to highlight solid performances for the Whitman College swimming teams on Saturday, Dec. 4, on Day 2 of the Logger Invitational held at Wallace Pool.
The men’s team started the day in fourth and the women in fifth and concluded the day in the same spots.
Coach Jenn Blomme praised her teams’ performances.
“It’s been almost two years for a lot of us since we've been at a prelims/finals championship-style meet," Blomme said. "It takes some real fortitude — physically and in every other way, too! But we still had some great swims today.
"While we don't necessarily expect to be going lifetime bests based on our training this time of year, we have had a few, including Tanner's remarkable 100 back leading off the medley relay tonight, which breaks his own school record and is a B cut. And this morning he did the same in the 200 back.”
Filion began the day swimming the backstroke as part of the first leg of the 400 medley relay team, which finished second in 3:28.06. He was joined by John Leeds, Michael Chang and Andrew Kim, who swam the anchor leg.
Earlier in the day, Filion won the 100 freestyle (45.53), 50 backstroke (22.82) and set a school record and posted another B cut time with his victory in the 200 backstroke (1:50.83).
In the 200 butterfly, Chang placed second (1:55.74), with Kim touching the wall just behind him for third place (1:55.86).
The women’s side saw a handful of solid performances and was competitive in nearly every race including posting three top three finishes.
Erin McKinney finished second in the 200 breastroke (2:27.89) and Bella White placed third in the 200 butterfly (2:12.76).
Rachel Sapper added a third-place finish in the 50 breaststroke (32.06) with McKinney coming in at fourth (32.11).
Other personal best performances were Shaye Agnew in the 100 free (57.57), Jackson Masson (22.12) in his leg of the 200 free relay and Emily Hoffmeister in the 100 free (58.25).
Whitman was back at it on Sunday morning for the final day of the Invitational.
