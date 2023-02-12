NEWBERG, Ore. — Whitman College's women's basketball team raced to an early lead and handed George Fox a 74-43 Northwest Conference loss on Saturday, Feb. 11.
The Blues outscored the Bruins 10-0 in the opening 5:18 of the game.
During that stretch, George Fox (9-14, 6-8 NWC) turned the ball over four times, leading to eight of the Blues first 10 points.
After Alyssa Wells hit a basket with 5:09 remaining in the first, Whitman went on a 9-1 run to close out the quarter with a commanding 19-3 lead.
Whitman (17-5, 12-2 NWC) forced 11 first-half turnovers in taking the 28-18 lead at the break.
Coming out of halftime, Whitman looked like it did in the first quarter. After a quick bucket by Carly Martin, she followed it up with a 3-pointer on an assist from Natalie Lundberg, who dished it to Martin to give the Blues a 15-point lead.
Whitman then immediately got the ball back again on a Lindsay Drango block, and Elena McHargue scored on the other end as Whitman led 35-18.
George Fox finally got on the board about four minutes into the quarter as Erin Yoshitake knocked down a 3, but McHargue countered almost immediately with a 3 of her own to keep the lead at 16.
The Blues outscored the Bruins 21-11 in the third quarter, taking a 20-point lead into the fourth.
The fourth quarter was a continuation the game, as McHargue scored nine of her game-high 24 points in the fourth quarter to extend the dominant stretch for the Blues, who now have won 11 consecutive contests.
McHargue also added three rebounds and four steals to her totals, while Martin had 23 points and four steals.
Korin Baker missed her 12th double-double by one board, as she had 11 points and nine rebounds on the night.
Drango had 12 points and six boards, while Lundberg had seven rebounds, five assists and two steals.
Whitman is back in action at home to close out the regular season with Willamette on Friday night, and Senior Night against Linfield on Saturday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Posting comments is now limited to subscribers only. Become one today or log in using the link below. For additional information on commenting click here.
Log in
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.