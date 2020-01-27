EAGLE, Idaho — The Whitman College men's tennis team played its second Division I opponent in as many days to open the spring season, but came up short once again in a 7-0 loss against Boise State on Sunday at the Eagle Tennis Club.
The Blues fall to 0-2 on the season, with the Broncos improving to 4-1.
The Broncos claimed the doubles point after wins on the No. 1 and No. 2 courts.
The 50th-ranked BSU pair of Simon Arca Costas and Blake Bayldon claimed the first victory of the afternoon after beating Whitman's top tandem of Ben Kirsh and Daniel Foster, 6-4.
The Blues again competed well, this time on the No. 2 court but ultimately fell as BSU earned the victory and the doubles point.
The Blues pair of Andreas Mueller-Immergluck and Rajul Chikkalingaiah lost 6-3 to Mark Papadopoulos and Ryland Mcdermott.
The Broncos clinched the win with victories on five, four and first singles courts.
Papadopoulos topped Matthew Biggi 6-1, 6-1 at the five, Wyatt DeMulling did the same on the No. 4 court to Chikkalingaiah and Kyryll Kryvchun beat Kirsh 6-2, 6-1 at the one.
The most competitive singles match came on the No. 6 court. Jacob Strabo rallied from a set down but ultimately fell to Michael Bott 6-2, 4-6, 10-7.
Whitman returns to action on Feb. 15 for its spring home opener, as the Blues take on the University of Montana at the Bratton Indoor Tennis Center.