A season of resilience and perseverance finally paid dividends, as Virginia Hunt scored in the opening minutes, Hanna Lynch delivered the performance of the season in goal, and the Whitman College women's soccer team sent shockwaves through the Northwest Conference with a 1-0 win over Pacific Lutheran on Sunday afternoon, Oct. 17, at the Whitman Athletics Complex.
The shutout was only the second of the season against PLU (12-2, 8-2 NWC), who received votes for the most recent USC Top 25 coaches poll.
Lynch posted eight saves and foiled a handful of other Lute goal-scoring opportunities.
Hunt scored the lone goal with the game not even four minutes old. With Whitman already threatening, Hunt capitalized on a loose ball in the box and she slotted her shot just under the crossbar to put the Blues up.
Whitman was PLU's equal in the first half with several goal-scoring opportunities.
On the defensive end, Lynch was stellar coming off her line, reacting to through balls and flank services to keep the Lutes at bay.
Save a few Whitman scoring opportunities, the second half belonged to the Lutes except for one major statistical category: goals. Lynch and Whitman's overall stout defensive effort foiled every PLU goal scoring opportunity.
PLU's best chance came with under five minutes to play after a Lynch save ricocheted back into play. Hannah Cecil shot on what appeared to be an empty Whitman net, but the strike was cleared off the line.
The clock finally hit zeros as the Blues walked off with their first win.
